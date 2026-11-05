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FREE LIVE DRAG RACING: The 3rd Annual FTD Customs End of the Year Extravaganza Bracket Races – $40,000 Thursday
By Chad Reynolds,5 days ago
It’s Day Three of Five where someone is going to take home $40,000 each day at the 3rd Annual FTD Customs End of the Year Extravaganza. Is this the final big money bracket race of the season? It is at Immokalee anyway, and thanks to our friends at MotorMania, we’ve got all the action live for you to check out right here. This is the beginning of the 5 race days, with each one worth real money. I can’t think of a better way to star Christmas than with a win at the End of Year Extravaganza. Can you?