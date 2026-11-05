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Prime Video’s Forgotten Sci-Fi Miniseries Is So Good, You Can Rewatch It Multiple Times
By Michael John Petty,6 days ago
For those who love Stargate, it’s no secret that we’ve been waiting for the franchise to continue for some time. After Amazon canceled its planned revival earlier this year, fans finally have another reason to be hopeful. Last month, news broke that WandaVision creator Jac Schaeffer is developing a new Stargate series for Amazon MGM Studios, potentially bringing more adventures across the galaxy — and through the gate — to Prime Video. But several years back, in honor of Stargate SG-1's 20th anniversary, MGM briefly revisited the franchise in a mythology-rich 10-part miniseries that aired across several weeks in 2018. If you're looking for a quick sci-fi-flavored binge on Prime Video this weekend, look no further than Stargate Origins.