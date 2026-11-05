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Police investigate shooting at North Charleston townhomes
By Colt Yeargin,6 days ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) — Detectives with the North Charleston Police Department are investigating a shooting that occurred early Nov. 4 at Chester Place Townhomes. Officers responded to the 4700 block of Apartment Boulevard at approximately 12:45 a.m. after receiving reports of a shooting. Police said the adult male victim was found on International Boulevard while attempting to reach a nearby medical center on his own for a gunshot wound.
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