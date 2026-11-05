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Alpha Phi Alpha’s Christopher Alexander Appointed Chair and Executive Director of NYC Commission on Racial Equity
By Watch The Yard,5 days ago
New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani and City Council Speaker Julie Menin have jointly appointed Christopher Alexander, a member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc., as the next Chair and Executive Director of the New York City Commission on Racial Equity (CORE). The city announced the appointment on October 29,...