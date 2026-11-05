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NCIS Topped 50,000 Searches on Election Night, but the Paper Trail Goes Quiet on What’s Under Gibbs’ 1970 Challenger R/T
By Kyle Matthews,3 days ago
The Challenger people associate with Gibbs is listed as a yellow 1970 R/T. Ask what’s under the hood and the paper trail goes quiet. Google Trends had “ncis” above 50,000 US searches in its past-24-hours view on Nov. 3 to 4, a spike that started about 18 hours earlier and was still going. In the same window, “dodge challenger srt hellcat” sat at 10,000-plus in the Autos and Vehicles category. Trends lists the two terms separately, and nothing in the data ties one to the other.