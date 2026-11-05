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Harry Potter’s Flying Anglia Made 41 HP, Is Either a 1962 or a 1966, and the Production Had 16 of Them
By Shawn Henry,4 days ago
The National Motor Museum at Beaulieu lists its Harry Potter Anglia as a 1966 Ford Anglia 105E. The official Harry Potter site describes the Chamber of Secrets car as a 1962 Anglia 105E in light blue, plate 7990 TD, and a 2005 CBS News report on a stolen film car also called it a 1962. Neither page explains the four-year gap.