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Natalie Fox, CEO of USA Health, was elected chair of the Alabama School of Healthcare Sciences Board of Trustees
By businessview,4 days ago
Natalie Fox, chief executive officer of USA Health, was elected chair of the Alabama School of Healthcare Sciences Board of Trustees on Oct. 22, succeeding Mike Warren as the statewide residential high school enters its next phase of growth. Fox brings experience in nursing, health care administration and medical education...
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