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Cristiano Ronaldo Is Done With Portugal, but His Car Collection Is Just Getting Started
By EL Puckett,5 days ago
Cristiano Ronaldo has announced his retirement from international football, ending his Portugal career. His time on the pitch for his country is over, but the garage is still going strong. It is so big that he has lost count: asked by Piers Morgan in November 2025, he guessed somewhere between 40 and 60 cars before giving up.