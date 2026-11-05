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Election results set stage for shift in congressional ag leadership
6 days ago
Tuesday's midterm elections are setting the stage for significant changes in congressional agriculture leadership. According to many reports, Democrats have gained control of both the House and Senate, reversing Republican majorities on Capitol Hill. Agricultural issues played an important role in several races, including concerns about rising fuel and fertilizer costs, international trade and federal food assistance programs. In Kansas, Democratic Senator-elect Adam Hamilton defeated Republican incumbent Roger Marshall. Hamilton cited farm production costs and trade policy among the concerns raised by voters.