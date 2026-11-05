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Meet Mister and Miss Livingstone College (2026-2027): Jahmier Hew-Harris and Kimora Christian
By Jeanette Askew,6 days ago
HBCU Kings and Queens carry more than a title. They carry the culture, the history, and the pride of their entire campus every time they step onto the yard. That is why we at Watch The Yard are launching a new series dedicated to introducing you to the leaders wearing the crown this year, continuing with Livingstone College.