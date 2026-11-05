undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
This Week in MCPSS: November 5, 2026
By businessview,4 days ago
Here’s what’s happening in Mobile County Public Schools this week …. BEST ROBOTICS COMPETITIONS: Robots are returning to the competition floor! On Saturday, 12 middle and high school teams from Alabama and Florida will compete in Gulf Coast BEST Robotics Game Day at Davidson High School. The event is free and open to the public. Hours are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; recommended times for filming are from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 to 3 p.m. The awards ceremony will be held at 3 p.m.