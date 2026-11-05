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Omega Psi Phi Brothers Dr. Cardell C. Patillo, Jr. and Melvin Cotton, Jr. Re-Elected to Portsmouth City School Board
By Watch The Yard,5 days ago
Two members of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. who grew up together have won re-election to the Portsmouth City School Board in Portsmouth, Virginia, where they serve as its Chair and Vice Chair. On November 3, 2026, voters returned Brother Dr. Cardell C. Patillo, Jr., the board’s Chair, and Brother...
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