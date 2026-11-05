undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
When a Good Business Stops Being a Growing Business
By Mike Philie,3 days ago
My hat’s off to every business owner, entrepreneur, and CEO who is operating a printing company today. While other industries will claim the hardships and the changes that they have had to overcome, it seems like our industry continues to catch all the headwinds. From technological changes like going from film to digital files to staffing concerns as many skilled operators are (or have) aged out with few truly qualified replacement hires. Think of how the sales efforts have changed for most companies as well and how about the industry consolidation? For those that know me, I’m a “glass is half full” guy. So, with change, I see opportunities. Now let’s tackle the next headwind – when a good company stops being a growing company.