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EPA ends long-running emissions study requirements for livestock farms
6 days ago
The Environmental Protection Agency is ending a long-running effort to develop emissions-estimating requirements for livestock and poultry operations. EPA announced it will not finalize methodologies developed under a 2005 agreement with livestock producers. The agency also intends to terminate remaining obligations associated with that agreement. EPA says information collected between 2005 and 2007 is too outdated and limited to produce reliable emissions estimates.