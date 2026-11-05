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Mississippi GOP raises concerns over ballot count
By Casey Ducre,6 days ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WXXV) – The Mississippi Republican Party is raising concerns about the ongoing vote count in Hinds County following Tuesday’s election. Party leaders held a press conference Thursday outside the Hinds County Courthouse, saying roughly 20,000 ballots have yet to be counted and calling for transparency throughout the vote-counting process. The event was organized by the Mississippi Republican Party to discuss the recent election and what party leaders described as efforts to ensure election integrity.