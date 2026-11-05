undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Officials fast-track $218M housing project on federal site
By Zachery Schmidt,5 days ago
(The Center Square) - A $218 million affordable housing project has been fast-tracked for development on a federal site near Las Vegas. In addition, the 390-unit project in the city of Henderson is getting help from taxpayer-funded programs. The Nevada state government provided $1.7 million in tax credits, said Christine Hess, the Nevada Housing Division’s CFO.