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Cynthia Erivo To Portray Tupac’s Mother In Snoop Dogg Biopic
By Ny MaGee,6 days ago
The Tony, Grammy and Emmy winner joins a star-studded cast, bringing one of hip-hop’s most important family stories into the film. *Cynthia Erivo is stepping into the story of one of hip-hop’s most influential families. The award-winning actress and singer will portray Afeni Shakur, the late mother of Tupac Shakur, in Universal Pictures’ upcoming Snoop Dogg biopic.