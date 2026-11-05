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As Medicaid requirements tighten, Allegheny County plans outreach to prevent loss of coverage
By Megan Trotter,3 days ago
Thousands of Medicaid recipients in Allegheny County will face new hurdles to keep their health insurance next year as stricter reporting requirements are imposed by the federal government. County officials are joining forces with healthcare providers and state lawmakers to help residents navigate the changes. On Thursday, Allegheny County Executive...
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