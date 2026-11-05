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The Truth About Why Some Animals Are Naturally Solitary Creatures
By Gargi Chakravorty,3 days ago
Read all the way to the end – we save the one detail most people never think about for last. Most of us think of the animal kingdom as a bustling, social place. We picture herds of elephants moving across savannas, packs of wolves hunting under moonlight, or chattering monkeys swinging through jungle canopies. It’s easy to assume that togetherness equals survival.