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EVOSTC seeks nominations for Public Advisory Committee
By The Cordova Times,6 days ago
The Exxon Valdez Oil Spill Trustee Council is seeking nominations for five seats on its Public Advisory Committee. These positions represent science and technology, Native land ownership, subsistence use, recreation and public-at-large issues. This committee advises the council on decisions related to the planning, evaluation, allocation of funds, and conduct of injury assessment and restoration activities related to the Exxon Valdez Oil Spill of March 1989.