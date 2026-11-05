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ALEXISONFIRE ANNOUNCE CO-HEADLINE US TOUR WITH POISON THE WELL
By Larry Petro,4 days ago
DATES KICK OFF MARCH 25, 2027; TOUCHE AMORE SUPPORTING ON ALL DATES. Canadian post-hardcore icons Alexisonfire have announced a co-headline US tour with Miami metalcore pioneers Poison the Well. The dates kick off March 25, 2027 in Dallas at South Side Ballroom and conclude in Boston at House of Blues on April 27. Along the way the tour will make stops at Brooklyn Paramount in New York City on April 14 and in Los Angeles at Hollywood Palladium on April 2. LA hardcore mainstays Touché Amoré will support and all shows are listed below.