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WE CAME AS ROMANS LAUNCH VIDEO FOR "DEAD SILENT" FT. MAKE THEM SUFFER
By Larry Petro,5 days ago
New Single and Music Video Arrive Ahead of New Album Release. Michigan metalcore heavyweights We Came As Romans have joined forces with Make Them Suffer on brand-new single “DEAD SILEN”, released today alongside its official music video. The track is one of 4 brand new songs featured on the band's newly expanded and reimagined album All Is Beautiful… Because We're Doomed: Circularity lands this Friday, November 6 via Sharptone Records.