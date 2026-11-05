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Don’t Miss Baylor University’s Homecoming Parade Streamed Live from 5th Street
By Baylor University MediaPublic Relations,3 days ago
Contact: Baylor University Media & Public Relations, 254-710-1961. Baylor University will livestream the 117th anniversary Baylor Homecoming Parade, the oldest and largest collegiate homecoming parade in the nation, with live coverage from 7 to 9 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, from Fifth Street on the Baylor campus. The parade livestream is...