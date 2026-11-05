undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
CHARLOTTE WESSELS' THE OBSESSION SHARE NEW SINGLE "INCUBUS"
By Larry Petro,4 days ago
NEW ALBUM MUTE SWAN EMPIRE SET FOR RELEASE ON FEBRUARY 5, 2027. After recently announcing the new full-band studio album, Mute Swan Empire, set for February 5, 2027, Dutch artist CHARLOTTE WESSELS today unveils the record’s first single, entitled ''Incubus.'' Together with her band, now dubbed "The Obsession," Charlotte has crafted a character-driven concept album, in which each of its 15 songs embodies a different archetype, a personified response to the crises of our world and the perceived end of the Anthropocene. Together, these characters form a fractured portrait of humanity, revealing the ways we confront collapse, all woven into a sonic multiverse that defies genre-categorization.