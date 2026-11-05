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Gagliardi Trophy Watch: Week 9 Standouts And Week 10 Contenders
5 days ago
The Gagliardi Trophy race continued to heat up in Week 9, with several Division III quarterbacks delivering standout performances. SUNY Cortland's Mike Rescigno helped lead the Red Dragons to a record-setting offensive performance, while North Central's Garret Wilson posted a career high through the air. Bethel's Cooper Drews came through in a close conference matchup, and Hampden-Sydney's Connor Creech put together one of the weekend's most impressive dual-threat performances.