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ENSLAVED ‘Mið’
By Peter Atkinson,5 days ago
One of the most daring and unpredictable bands in extreme metal over the past three decades, Norway's ENSLAVED continues to find new ways to expand its musical horizon. The band’s 17th studio album,‘Mið’ may be a bit more atmospheric and introspective than its immediate predecessors, but remains a compelling, richly textured effort that finds the quintet balancing progressive ambition with black metal muscle, Viking lore and memorable melodies – and delivering some intriguing twists along the way.