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PRONG UNLEASH EXPLOSIVE NEW SINGLE "NEW COMMISSION"
By Larry Petro,4 days ago
New York's alternative metal legends PRONG are back — and with their triumphant Napalm Records debut. Pummeling, punishing, and unrelenting, New York's alternative metal legends return with "New Commission," a cataclysmic thrash rager. Built upon machine-gun kicks, discordant riffage, and frontman Tommy Victor's venomous barks, this one is bound to kick pitgoers back a few reading levels once it hits the stage. With their boundary-pushing fusion of classic New York Hardcore, infectious grooves, and industrial textures, PRONG reaffirms why they are not just the model, but still the standard.