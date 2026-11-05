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Democrats eye 2028 presidential race as midterm victories fuel early positioning
By Keerthi Ramesh,6 days ago
Democrats are turning their attention to the 2028 presidential election after securing sweeping victories in the 2026 midterm elections, with a potentially crowded primary expected to test the party’s competing political ideologies. With no clear frontrunner, the Democratic presidential field could include dozens of contenders, according to party strategists.