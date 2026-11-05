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SERAINA TELLI DROPS NEW SINGLE, VIDEO FOR "CHAMELEON"
By Larry Petro,4 days ago
Swiss singer-songwriter Seraina Telli releases her new single "Chameleon." The official video can be seen & heard HERE at her official YouTube channel. There are people who seem to know exactly who they are. And then there are the others. Those who are trying things out. Who ruffle feathers. Who switch roles. Who constantly reinvent themselves, and are somehow restless.