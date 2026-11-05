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Local News: Thursday, November 5, 2026
4 days ago
A ceremony was held earlier today in Silver City for Cornerstone Apartments, a 30-unit affordable housing development designed to assist individuals transitioning out of homelessness. The project will provide affordable housing, rental assistance and on-site supportive services, along with community amenities to help residents achieve long-term stability. The New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions’ Office of Housing invested $3 million to keep the project moving forward after an unexpected federal grant termination threatened its completion, preserving years of planning and development work.