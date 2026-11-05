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Kalani Sitake, Morgan Scalley prepare for biggest matchup in rivalry history
By Jaxon Wynder KSL,6 days ago
PROVO — For more than a century, the rivalry between BYU and Utah has been fueled by bragging rights, heated competition and a desire to claim in-state supremacy. A series filled with rich history, this year's installment brings something the rivalry has never seen before: two top-10 teams, both fighting for a spot in the College Football Playoff, and a Big 12 championship berth potentially hanging in the balance.