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Nethercott Runs Unopposed For Senate President, Lloyd Larsen And Art Washut Vie For House Speaker
By Clair McFarland,6 days ago
State Senate Majority Floor Leader Tara Nethercott is running unopposed for Senate president, and House Reps. Lloyd Larsen and Art Washut are competing for House speaker, multiple sources have confirmed. The two positions are chief in their respective chambers of the state Legislature. They decide lawmakers’ committee assignments, bill assignments...
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