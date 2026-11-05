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Arteba Was Rescheduled, Realigned and Refreshed—But Was It Ready?
By D. Scott Patria,6 days ago
Initial reports listed more than 35 works acquired by some 14 regional institutions. On the second day, the fair reported more acquisitions by MCA Chicago, the Guggenheim and other international museums. But that early success masks arteba’s recent struggles, its structural changes and its hasty rescheduling to avoid Pope Leo’s visit, which fell on the original dates.