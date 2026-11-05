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Trump turns to White House ballroom as Democrats usher in his lame-duck era
5 days ago
After Republicans suffered sweeping midterm losses, the president is focused on his construction projects as Democrats prepare to challenge his agenda. As Donald Trump officially enters the lame duck era, the U.S. president is quickly turning his attention back to his many construction projects in Washington, D.C., after Republicans suffered major losses in Tuesday's midterm elections.
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