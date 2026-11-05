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Rocky River Couple Reimagines Home for Retirement
By Morgan Cartier Weston,5 days ago
Discover how a Rocky River couple transformed their former bed-and-breakfast through a thoughtful home renovation designed for retirement and everyday living. Lisa Reynolds was finishing her studies in UNC’s physical therapy program in the mid-1980s when she first visited her future home. “The head PT I studied under lived here for a short time, and I came over for dinner,” she says. “I walked through the door, and it never left my mind.”