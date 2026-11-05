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Federal judge declines to block Colorado ‘permit-to-purchase’ gun law
By Michael Karlik,6 days ago
A federal judge declined to block a recently implemented Colorado law on Wednesday that generally requires purchasers of certain semiautomatic firearms to undergo training, take an exam, and receive authorization from county sheriffs. Five individual Coloradans and the Colorado State Shooting Association sought a preliminary injunction against Senate Bill 003,...
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