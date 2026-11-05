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Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office sees increase in thefts of valuable metals, equipment
By WEAU Staff,6 days ago
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office says the Eau Claire County region has seen an increase in thefts involving valuable metals, equipment, and other property. Authorities have noticed a trend of theft incidents targeting rural farms, new construction sites, and unoccupied properties. If...
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