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Patriots' TreVeyon Henderson: Not present Thursday
By RotoWire Staff,6 days ago
Henderson (illness) was not seen at Thursday's practice, Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site reports. Henderson hasn't practiced since last Wednesday as he deals with an illness. Unless he returns to drills Thursday and/or Friday this week, he may be in danger of missing a second game in a row Sunday against the Packers. Thursday's injury report will reveal Henderson's activity level.