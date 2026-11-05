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Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2013 • Local businesswoman to speak at conference
By Lassen County Times archives, Special to LassenNews.com,6 days ago
Publisher’s note: This story originally appeared in the Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2013 edition of the Lassen County Times. Susanville entrepreneur and businesswoman Jennifer Petersen will be the opening keynote speaker at the third annual 1 Life Fully Lived Conference held at Truckee Meadows Community College Saturday, Nov. 9 in Reno, Nevada.