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Cardinals playmakers believe offseason work will lead to smooth transition to Gardner Minshew
By ALEX WEINER,4 days ago
TEMPE — Gardner Minshew working with the Arizona Cardinals’ starters in practice on Wednesday sparked a familiar feeling. Minshew has been the backup all season after signing as a free agent, but when Jacoby Brissett was negotiating a new contract during the offseason, Minshew was stacking what turned out to be important reps to build rapport with Arizona’s top playmakers.