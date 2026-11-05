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Missing 6-year-old found safe after 2 days in woods, saying 'E-I-E-I-O, horsey'
By ALEXX ALTMAN-DEVILBISS,6 days ago
LOUISA, Ky. (TNND) — A 6-year-old boy with autism who went missing from his home in eastern Kentucky was found safe Tuesday after nearly two days of searching. Roman Heilman was reported missing Nov. 1 after he was last seen around 4 p.m. in Louisa, wearing a plaid green coat and red-and-white monster truck pajamas, according to Kentucky State Police.