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Flint voters renew taxes for police, parks, transit and more
By Ramona Watson,6 days ago
FLINT, Mich. — Voters approved six millage renewals on Nov. 3, 2026, supporting animal shelter operations, health care services, public transportation, police and fire protection, parks and Mott Community College, according to unofficial election results. The proposals included countywide and college district millages, along with three renewals specific to...
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