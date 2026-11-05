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Luling Woman, 79, Killed on Afternoon Walk, Driver Arrested in Negligent Homicide
By Erica Campos,6 days ago
A 79-year-old Luling woman died after being struck from behind while walking near her own driveway on West Heather Drive, and the driver now faces a negligent homicide charge as investigators await toxicology results. Abigail Sampey was walking eastbound along the right edge of the road just before 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 3, when she was hit. She was airlifted to a hospital, where she later died of her injuries.