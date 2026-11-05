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Patriots' A.J. Brown: Absent again Thursday
By RotoWire Staff,6 days ago
Brown (ankle/knee) isn't present for the portion of Thursday's practice open to media viewing, Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site reports. Brown appears set for a second straight missed practice after sitting out Wednesday's session on the heels of his absence during New England's Week 8 win over Miami. He'll have one more chance to practice Friday and will likely have to participate in some capacity to avoid being ruled out for Sunday's game against the Packers.