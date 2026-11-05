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Plum Orchard Double Shooting Still Unsolved Nearly Four Years After Teen Survived, Man Died
By Gregory Lee,4 days ago
A double shooting in New Orleans’ Plum Orchard neighborhood left a 16-year-old wounded and a man named Shiquille Robinson dead within the span of a single night in December 2022, and nearly four years on, the case remains unsolved. Police first responded to a shooting call in the 4800 block of Viola Street around 8:15 p.m. on Dec. 28, 2022, finding the injured teenager before they ever learned a second victim was nearby.
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