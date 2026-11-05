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Environmental groups sue Hermantown, Google, over data center review
By KAXE,6 days ago
HERMANTOWN — The Minnesota Center for Environmental Advocacy announced a new lawsuit challenging the environmental review for the proposed Hermantown data center. In court documents filed in St. Louis County on Wednesday, the MCEA, along with the grassroots group "Stop the Hermantown Data Center," appealed the company’s second alternative urban area review, or AUAR.