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Walt Disney World Reveals Holiday Perks and Exclusive Treats for Annual Passholders
By Reiley Selinger,6 days ago
Walt Disney World Annual Passholders have even more reasons to celebrate the holiday season, with a collection of exclusive merchandise, specialty treats, photo opportunities, and discounts available throughout the resort. What’s Happening:. From festive sips at Disney Jollywood Nights to a Figment-inspired holiday dessert at EPCOT, Passholders can enjoy...