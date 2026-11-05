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Chesterfield County deputies bust alleged contraband operation run by eight inmates and a food service worker: Sheriff
5 days ago
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) -- Nine people have been charged in connection with a contraband operation inside the Chesterfield County Detention Center. On October 21, investigators received information about illegal contraband inside the jail that was being distributed among inmates. Five days later, a search was conducted of...