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Photos: Previewing the Culinary Delights of the 2026 Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Food & Wine Classic
By Luke Manning,5 days ago
Returning later this month for its 17th year, foodies can spend two nights enjoying fantastic dishes and drinks in a lively outdoor party. This morning, the Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin held a preview of the upcoming Swan and Dolphin Food & Wine Classic, which we were invited out to attend. Returning for its 17th year, the Swan and Dolphin Food & Wine Classic is a vibrant street party featuring world-class cuisine, international wine and beer tastings and live entertainment.