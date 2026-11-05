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First Performers Announced for "The 60th Annual CMA Awards," Including Special Dolly Parton Tribute
By Luke Manning,6 days ago
The Country Music Association and ABC have revealed the first round of performers for The 60th Annual CMA Awards, celebrating six decades of Country Music’s Biggest Night. The initial lineup of performers has been revealed for The 60th Annual CMA Awards, including Cody Johnson, Miranda Lambert, Ella Langley, Tim McGraw, Kacey Musgraves, The Red Clay Strays, Zach Top and Tucker Wetmore.